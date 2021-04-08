Sierra Wireless Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,090% compared to the typical volume of 84 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 148,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,185 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,472,000 after buying an additional 107,216 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $561.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

