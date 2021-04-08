Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,786 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 829% compared to the average daily volume of 300 put options.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.62. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $898,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 11,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $669,674.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 253,929 shares valued at $15,883,193. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after purchasing an additional 822,242 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after buying an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 359,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after buying an additional 201,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $9,531,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

