Traders Purchase High Volume of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Call Options (NYSEARCA:TBT)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 38,375 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,684 call options.

Shares of TBT opened at $21.27 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $22.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.