Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX) Insider Buys £4,964.34 in Stock

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX) insider Melanie Ross bought 5,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £4,964.34 ($6,485.94).

Shares of ABDX stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Thursday. Abingdon Health Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 80.01 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 136.65 ($1.79).

Abingdon Health Company Profile

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

