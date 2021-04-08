Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Jayne Cottam Purchases 207 Shares

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam bought 207 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($197.43).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Assura alerts:

On Friday, March 5th, Jayne Cottam purchased 198 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.02).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of Assura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67).

On Friday, February 5th, Jayne Cottam acquired 201 shares of Assura stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £148.74 ($194.33).

Shares of LON AGR opened at GBX 73.30 ($0.96) on Thursday. Assura Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.50 ($1.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assura has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.