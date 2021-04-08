FY2021 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Decreased by Analyst

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Regency Centers in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.82, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after purchasing an additional 395,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.