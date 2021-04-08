Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Washington Prime Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Prime Group in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Prime Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%.

WPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. Washington Prime Group has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $56.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Washington Prime Group by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 295,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 261,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 329,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,626 shares in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

