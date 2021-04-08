Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MMX. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

NYSE MMX opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $781.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

