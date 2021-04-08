Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) versus Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Financial Comparison

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 10.49% 3.88% 1.64% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -26.65% -5.65% -3.04%

Ventas has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Ventas pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out 1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ventas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Ventas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ventas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ventas and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $3.87 billion 5.27 $433.02 million $3.85 14.16 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.61 billion 1.97 $115.44 million $2.63 9.21

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ventas and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 4 10 3 0 1.94 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 2 5 5 0 2.25

Ventas presently has a consensus price target of $46.56, suggesting a potential downside of 14.58%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus price target of $17.68, suggesting a potential downside of 26.96%. Given Ventas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ventas is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Summary

Ventas beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States.

