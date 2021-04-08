Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Applied UV in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AUVI opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Applied UV has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied UV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

