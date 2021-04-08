Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BSET. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,774.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 118,834 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

