Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CADE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,449,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,027,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 826,294 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $11,813,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $9,599,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth about $7,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

