$3.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will post sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the highest is $3.64 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $13.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $16.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

NYSE INFY opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. Infosys has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Infosys by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Infosys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,830 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 261,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

