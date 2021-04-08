CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report sales of $109.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $112.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $106.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $493.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $490.00 million to $501.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $553.25 million, with estimates ranging from $535.80 million to $579.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $133.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,905.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.