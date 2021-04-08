BMO Capital Markets Boosts Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$12.50

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised Uni-Select from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uni-Select currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.71.

UNS opened at C$12.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$540.01 million and a PE ratio of -17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.82. Uni-Select has a 1 year low of C$2.90 and a 1 year high of C$13.36.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$477.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$466.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 0.6894137 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

