CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$115.00 target price on the stock.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$107.35.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$106.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$100.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. CGI has a 1 year low of C$78.68 and a 1 year high of C$107.32.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.