Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Raised to C$23.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective upped by Pi Financial from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut Savaria from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

SIS stock opened at C$18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$10.47 and a 12 month high of C$19.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is 89.69%.

In related news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total transaction of C$431,072.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,274,476.40.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

