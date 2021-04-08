Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
MMX opened at C$6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$984.24 million and a P/E ratio of 41.06. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.30.
Maverix Metals Company Profile
