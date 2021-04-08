Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

MMX opened at C$6.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$984.24 million and a P/E ratio of 41.06. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.