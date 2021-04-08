Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUBI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $139,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,307 shares of company stock worth $1,105,472. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.