Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

COLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,675,000 after acquiring an additional 162,107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,827 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after buying an additional 402,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after buying an additional 218,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,129,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

