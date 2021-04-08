Boston International Holdings Plc (LON:BIH) Insider Sells £95,714.28 in Stock

Boston International Holdings Plc (LON:BIH) insider William Borden James sold 9,571,428 shares of Boston International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £95,714.28 ($125,051.32).

BIH stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Thursday. Boston International Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 million and a PE ratio of -5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a current ratio of 14.41 and a quick ratio of 14.41.

About Boston International

Boston International Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a company or business operating in the foreign exchange sector. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

