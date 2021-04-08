Karen Prior Sells 2,500 Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) insider Karen Prior sold 2,500 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45), for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

On Thursday, April 1st, Karen Prior sold 2,500 shares of Anpario stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45), for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

Shares of ANP stock opened at GBX 615 ($8.04) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 576.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 495.44. Anpario plc has a one year low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a one year high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The firm has a market cap of £142.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

