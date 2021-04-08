Altius Minerals Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ALS opened at C$15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$622.17 million and a PE ratio of -23.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$7.45 and a 52 week high of C$17.46.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.80 million.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

