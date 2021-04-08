Jefferies Financial Group Comments on POLA Orbis Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of POLA Orbis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS:PORBF opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33. POLA Orbis has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

