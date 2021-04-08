Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lear in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s FY2021 earnings at $13.43 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

LEA stock opened at $179.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.41. Lear has a 1-year low of $80.15 and a 1-year high of $196.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Lear by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Lear by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

