GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.76.

Shares of GDDY opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 465.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoDaddy news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

