Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Hold

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EGBN. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. G.Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

