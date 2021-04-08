Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of ESEA opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.78 million, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.39. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes primarily, including manufactured products and perishables. As of April 15, 2020, its fleet consisted of 19 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

