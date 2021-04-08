Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Reduced by Raymond James

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NGD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective (down previously from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.56.

NGD opened at C$2.14 on Wednesday. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.77 and a twelve month high of C$3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -17.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.45.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

