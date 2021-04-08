Insider Selling: Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Sells 7,205 Shares of Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total transaction of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22).
Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 793.60 ($10.37) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 777.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 671.26. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. The company has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.36.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.
