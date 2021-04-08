Insider Selling: Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Sells 7,205 Shares of Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total transaction of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22).

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 793.60 ($10.37) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 777.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 671.26. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. The company has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

PSON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

