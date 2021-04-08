Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post sales of $1.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $920,000.00 to $2.00 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $790,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $17.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $34.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $43.33 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.17). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBRV. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

