Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Trading Up 6.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $53.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Revolve Group traded as high as $46.52 and last traded at $46.52. Approximately 5,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,153,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.41.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 7,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $275,839.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,200,022 shares of company stock worth $84,805,269. Company insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 99,280 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 346.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

