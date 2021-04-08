Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portman Ridge Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 47.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $2,646,000. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

