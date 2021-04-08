CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $12.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.84.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.24. CIM Commercial Trust had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. On average, research analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.00%.

In other news, Director Shaul Kuba bought 96,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

