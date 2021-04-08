Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

TWTR stock opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $339,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,673,387. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $49,444,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Twitter by 771.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,069,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,887,000 after purchasing an additional 946,323 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

