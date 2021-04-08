Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $100.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as high as $91.69 and last traded at $91.69, with a volume of 3479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.48.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $7,624,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,934,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 933,754 shares of company stock valued at $75,777,145 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

