ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ImmunityBio traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 15,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,500,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

