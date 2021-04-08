Alpine Immune Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,142 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,795% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

ALPN opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $262.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,307.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.