Investors Buy Large Volume of Ouster Call Options (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 38,462 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 870% compared to the average volume of 3,965 call options.

NYSE OUST opened at $9.87 on Thursday. Ouster has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $17.73.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Ouster, Inc develops multi-beam digital lidar sensors and software products for autonomous vehicles, drones, mapping, defense, robotics, industrials, building security, smart cities, virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), and others. The company provides high-resolution lidar sensors for long, mid, and short range applications.

