Seaport Global Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Seaport Global Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $35.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $278.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,380.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,731,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth $11,266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,137,000 after buying an additional 328,825 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 286,100 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

