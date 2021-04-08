First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

First Bank stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.91. First Bank has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.27%. Research analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,372,000 after buying an additional 185,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Bank by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Bank by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

