Delta Air Lines (DAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of ($2.73) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.65.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

