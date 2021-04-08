Sentivate One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.50 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 62.8% higher against the dollar. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $98.86 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

