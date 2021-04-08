Science Group (LON:SAG) Shares Up 2.4%

Science Group plc (LON:SAG)’s share price shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 317.40 ($4.15). 21,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 40,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.05).

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 316.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.20. The firm has a market cap of £130.89 million and a P/E ratio of 19.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Science Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Science Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

