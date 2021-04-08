TrustSwap Achieves Market Cap of $319.25 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.91 or 0.00006878 BTC on exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $319.25 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrustSwap has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00056692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $360.14 or 0.00633629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00080482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,807 coins and its circulating supply is 81,670,077 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

