NIX Market Capitalization Achieves $30.83 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One NIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001109 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded up 117.4% against the dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $30.83 million and approximately $138,028.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,757.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,007.27 or 0.03536609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.46 or 0.00393719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $626.26 or 0.01103405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $259.03 or 0.00456378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.36 or 0.00425253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00032408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.00311636 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,998,197 tokens. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

