Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

Megaworld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. It operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.