Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Shares Down 2.1%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 11,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 15,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

About Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF)

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

