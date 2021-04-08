Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.41. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63.

About Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

