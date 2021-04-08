SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Shares Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. 246,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIL shares. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pi Financial upped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

